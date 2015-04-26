RHP Yordano Ventura of the Royals, who was central in a brawl on Thursday after a verbal altercation with White Sox CF Adam Eaton, received the harshest penalty, drawing a seven-game suspension while teammates RHP Edinson Volquez received a five-game suspension while Royals CF Lorenzo Cain was suspended for two games.

RHP Edinson Volquez received a five-game suspension for his role in the Royals’ bench-clearing brawl with the White Sox on Thursday.

Royals CF Lorenzo Cain was suspended for two games for his role in Thursday’s bench-clearing brawl against Kansas City.