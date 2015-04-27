RHP Greg Holland was cleared to begin playing catch again as he recovers from a right pectoral strain. The 29-year-old closer is eligible to return from the disabled list May 3. He could provide a lift to a bullpen that soon will be without right-hander Kelvin Herrera, who faces separate five-game and two-game suspensions for his role in recent incidents.

RHP Aaron Brooks was recalled from Triple-A Omaha as the 26th man for Sunday’s doubleheader. Brooks, who has a 4.70 ERA in three outings for Omaha this season, was sent back down following the games.

2B Omar Infante has at least one hit in 10 of his past 11 games. Infante has provided a boost at the bottom of the order for the Royals, who set a career high with 66 RBIs in 2014. He missed four games because of a strained groin last week but shows no signs of being hobbled by the injury.

2B Dee Gordon, who leads the National League in hits, went 4-for-5 Sunday and is now hitting .390. Gordon, acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason, has been a steal except for his poor success rate on ... steals. Gordon has blazing speed and has eight steals this season. However, he has been caught six times, including once Sunday. Last season, Gordon stole 64 bases and was caught 19 times for a 77 percent success rate. This season, his success rate is just 57.1 percent.

LF Alex Gordon reached base safely in each of his past six games. Gordon lofted a 2-1 pitch into the Royals’ bullpen on Sunday for his second home run of the season. “It’s good to produce and help the team out, but unfortunately it was a loss,” he said.

LHP Franklin Morales has not walked a batter in seven appearances out of the bullpen. That counts as significant progress for the journeyman southpaw who walked 65 batters in 142 1/3 innings last season with the Colorado Rockies.