OF Jarrod Dyson stole a career-high three bases in Monday’s game. The three steals gives Dyson 122 career stolen bases, moving him past U.L. Washington and into ninth place on the Royals’ all-time list.

RHP Edinson Volquez dropped the appeal of his five-game suspension handed down by Major League Baseball for his part in the on-field altercation against the White Sox on April 23 in Chicago. Volquez began serving his suspension Monday night. He will be eligible to return Saturday, when the Royals face the Detroit Tigers.

LHP Jason Vargas walked five in five innings and only threw strikes on 51 of his 102 pitches, but still got the win over the Indians on Monday, holding Cleveland to two runs on three hits. “I was able to limit the damage,” said Vargas. “I was missing a little bit. Obviously I wouldn’t have liked to walk that many people, but I was happy we were able to not let them hurt us.”

3B Mike Moustakas had a career-high four hits, three off reigning Cy Young Award winner RHP Corey Kluber in Monday’s win. Moustakas has had three or more hits in a game three times in the last week. Last year, he had three or more hits in just two games all season.