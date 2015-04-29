FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
April 30, 2015

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jeremy Guthrie started Tuesday’s game and struggled through five innings, giving up four runs on six hits and three walks. “I wasn’t able to get into a good groove. The offense picked us up big time again and the bullpen did their normal thing,” said Guthrie.

DH Kendrys Morales had the biggest hit of the game in the Royals’ 11-5 win over Cleveland on Tuesday. Morales hit a three-run home run off RHP Bryan Shaw that capped a six-run Royals seventh inning rally. “There were two outs and I wanted to put the ball in play. I wanted to make sure I had a good at-bat. I got a good pitch to hit and I drove it,” Morales said.

OF Alex Gordon’s solo home run in the second inning is the 124th of his career. That ties Gordon with Danny Tartabull for eighth place on the Royals’ all-time home run list. Gordon also scored the 571st run of his career, tying him with Fred Patek for seventh on the club’s all-time list.

3B Mike Moustakas was 2-for-5 Tuesday. In the first two games of the series with the Indians Moustakas is 6-for-10 with a double, 2 RBI and 3 runs scored. Moustakas is hitting .435 (20-for-46) on the road this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
