Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
May 1, 2015 / 3:36 AM / 2 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Yordano Ventura, who allowed five hits or fewer in 11 of his last 14 starts going back to last year, gave up six hits in 5 1/3 innings in his 7-5 loss to Cleveland on Wednesday night. “It was just a bad day for me,” he said. “From the first inning, I had no command of my fastball or breaking ball.”

OF Alex Gordon was 0-for-3 with three strikeouts vs. Indians RHP Danny Salazar. In his career vs. Salazar, Gordon is 3-for-15 with eight strikeouts.

3B Mike Moustakas had two more hits Wednesday. Moustakas hit .571 (8-for-14) in the three-game series in Cleveland. The eight hits are a career high for Moustakas in a three-game series.

SS Alcides Escobar had to leave Wednesday’s game after getting hit in the face by a pitch from RHP Danny Salazar in the fifth inning. Escobar was diagnosed with a left cheek contusion. “Esky is feeling better, which is a relief to all of us,” said manager Ned Yost following the game. “We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow. The disabled list is a possibility, but I don’t think he’ll need it.”

