RHP Greg Holland threw off the mound Thursday for the second time since going on the disabled list April 18 with a right pectoral strain. “He’s getting closer,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

RHP Yordano Ventura dropped his appeal of his seven-game suspension and began serving the penalty on Thursday. “We did it because with the off-day (Monday), it enables us to have to find only one spot start,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “So we can adjust the pitching, so Yordano comes back the first day (May 8) in Detroit. If he drops his appeal now, we can get through it unscathed from here on out.” Ventura shouted an expletive at White Sox OF Adam Eaton that led to a bench-clearing brawl at U.S. Cellular Field.

RHP Chris Young will make his first start of the season after allowing two earned runs in 9 2/3 innings over five relief appearances. He has limited opponents to a .121 batting average. Young was thrust into the rotation with RHP Edinson Volquez serving a five-game suspension. Volquez returns to the rotation Saturday. He had been primarily a starter throughout his career before beginning this season in the bullpen.

LF Alex Gordon batted leadoff for the first time since Sept, 28, 2013. “Right now, he’s as hot as anybody we’ve got,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “When that lineup comes back around, you want your best hitters hitting as many opportunities as you can. He’s done it before. He’s just the best candidate for it.” Gordon had two hits and drove in two runs. Since April 15, he is 19-for-50, .380.