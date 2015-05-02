INF Orlando Calixte was recalled from Triple-A Omaha to take the roster spot of SS Alcides Escobar, who went on the seven-day concussion list. Calixte was up briefly for the Royals last month and got into one game, going hitless in two at-bats. He was hitting .167 in a dozen games with the Storm Chasers.

RHP Greg Holland is scheduled to throw 25 pitches in a simulated game Saturday. “If he clears that hurdle, we should be in pretty good shape,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. Holland went on the disabled list April 18 with a strained right pectoral.

RHP Chris Young threw five no-hit innings, but knew he was not going to be allowed to go innings. He had thrown no more than three innings and 50 pitches in five relief appearances before making his first start Friday. Yost said he “could push Young” no further than the 81 pitches against the Tigers. “Chris Young pitched a great game,” Yost said after the 4-1 victory.. “That’s the story of the game.” Young acknowledged he began to feel “fatigued” as his pitch count raised.

DH Kendrys Morales stroked a two-run double with two out in the first and is hitting .342 with two outs. Morales extended his hitting streak to eight games and drove in nine runs in the past four games.

RHP Edinson Volquez comes off the suspended list Saturday and starts against the Tigers. Volquez, who served a five-game suspension for an on-the-field incident April 23 at the White Sox, is making his fifth start this season against AL Central opponents. He has limited opponents to a .186 batting average this season.

SS Alcides Escobar was placed on the seven-day concussion list Friday after being struck in the face in the fifth inning Wednesday by a Danny Salazar pitch at Cleveland. Escobar has to pass a concussion impact test before returning to action. The earliest he could return would be Thursday. “Even though he felt good, just the time wasn’t right,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “We’ll take advantage of the few days and he’ll be ready to come back hopefully next Thursday ... that is if he continues to improve.”