RHP Greg Holland threw 25 pitches in a simulated game with IF Orlando Calixte and OF Jarrod Dyson hitting. Holland is on the disabled list with a right pectoral strain. “I felt real good,” Holland said. “It’s exciting. I was able to execute my pitches. It’s very encouraging.”

RHP Jeremy Guthrie will make his fifth start Sunday. Expect a Tigers’ lineup laden with left-handed bats. Left-handers are hitting .308 with four home runs in 52 at-bats off Guthrie. He has also walked seven left handers and hit one.

RHP Edinson Volquez had another quality start Satruday, allowing two runs on five hits in six innings. He has a 2.10 ERA in five starts. “I’ll take it, but the biggest thing for us is wins,” Volquez said.

LF Alex Gordon will likely be in the lineup Sunday, the first time for an afternoon game after a night game. Manager Ned Yost had been reluctant to use him in those back-to-back situations after he had wrist surgery in December. Gordon, however, is hitting .328, 19 for 58, since April 15 and his wrist is close to 100 percent.