RHP Yohan Pino was optioned to Triple-A Omaha after the game. Pino, however, put up remarkable numbers, a 0.00 ERA, allowing seven hits, walking none and striking out eight in 10 2/3 innings.

LHP Danny Duffy, who starts Wednesday, is 5-12 in his career at Kauffman Stadium, but his 14-0 on the road. He will face the Indians for the eighth time, seventh start. He is 2-1 with a 2.61 ERA vs. Cleveland.

RHP Kelvin Herrera, who is facing a seven-game suspension, had his appeal heard Monday. The Royals are expecting to hear the outcome of it Wednesday. “Kelvin felt like it went OK, so we’ll wait and see what they say,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “In a really good scenario, we’ll get one day reduced and in the best case scenario, hopefully will be two.” Herrera gave up a home run to 3B Lonnie Chisenhall in the eighth. It was the first home off Herrera since Connor Gillaspie on July 26, 2013 at Chicago, snapping his homerless streak at 105 1/3 innings, a Royals’ record for a reliever.

SS Alcides Escobar is eligible to come off the seven-day concussion list Thursday, but that is not a certainty. “I don’t know,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “I hope so. We’ll just see how he is doing. It’s not up to us. It’s up to the MLB doctors. They have extensive tests they do for reaction and memory and stuff like that. He’ll have to take the tests again and we’ll submit it. He’s doing much better. The fogginess that was in his eyes is gone now. He’s raring to go.”

CF Lorenzo Cain completed his two-game suspension Tuesday and will return to the lineup Wednesday. The Royals played with a two-man bench in Cain’s absence.