RHP Greg Holland was back in the bullpen after missing 16 games with a strained right pectoral. Will manager Ned Yost be able to use him in back-to-back games immediately? “We’ll just be smart and monitor it,” Yost said. “He feels really good. He feels like he’s ready to close tonight. He’s one of the best closers in the game, so we’re glad to get him back.” Holland was not used in the 10-3 loss to the Indians on Wednesday night.

C Francisco Pena was recalled from Triple-A Omaha, where he was hitting .239 with four doubles, a home run and five RBIs. Pena went 10-for-21 with four multi-hit games in a five-game hitting streak, which ended Monday. His 27 home runs in 2014 tied for fourth in the Pacific Coast League. He is the son of former Royals manager Tony Pena.

RHP Chris Young’s hitless streak has reached 7 1/3 innings. After throwing 81 pitches in five-no hit innings in a spot start Friday against the Tigers, Young held the Indians hitless for 2 1/3 innings in a relief appearance Wednesday. He has struck out 11 in the two appearances.

LF Alex Gordon struck out four times, the fourth time in his career he has done that. He has struck out 12 times in 21 at-bats against Indians RHP Carlos Carrasco with only two hits.

SS Alcides Escobar, who is on the seven-day concussion list, took ground balls, hit in the cage and did some running. “He felt really good,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “Watching him hit line drives in the cage, take ground balls, move around on the field, he looked great.” He will take the concussion test again Thursday to see if he can be activated. “It’s a test he takes on the computer,” Yost said. “Again he’s got to pass the computer test, which is memory and reaction time.”

C Erik Kratz was placed on the 15-day disabled list after tearing a plantar fasciitis in his left foot on Sunday. “When you get plantar fasciitis, it hurts,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “When he tore that thing loose, that’s going to relieve all the foot pain, but he’s got to over the bruising and bleeding. That’s probably a five-to-seven day deal. He can catch, throw and hit. He just can’t run. We were going to try to push him through it, but that doesn’t make sense. It takes away our ability to pinch run for Sal (Perez) late. If he does get on base, we can’t score him on a base hit. We just opted to be safe. He can’t do any further damage to it. It just has to heal up and get better, get that bruising out of there. Once that happens he’s going to be just fine.”