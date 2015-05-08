LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Thursday, clearing a spot on the Royals’ 40-man roster for newly acquired C Drew Butero. Collins will miss the entire season.

RHP Kelvin Herrera’s seven-game suspension, in response to two April incidents, was cut to six games after an appeal.

LHP Brandon Finnegan, who threw 44 pitches in 2 2/3 innings Wednesday in relief, was optioned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas to make roster space for RHP Luke Hochevar, who came off the disabled list. Manager Ned Yost said the Royals wanted to stretch Finnegan, a rookie who was drafted in the first round last June, to 60 pitches. With his pitch count Wednesday, Finnegan likely would have been unavailable for the next two days.

RHP Edinson Volquez walked six in three innings, but he had an excuse. He had a blister on his right thumb, and it popped in the third inning. He said he has had blisters in the same spot in past years. The trainers told manager Ned Yost that Volquez should not miss a start.

RHP Luke Hochevar came off the disabled list Thursday and pitched a 1-2-3 sixth against the Indians. He had reconstructive elbow surgery in March 2014 and sat out last year. “I‘m ready to go,” Hochevar said. “I think at this point the training wheels are off. It’s time to get outs and help this team win.”

SS Alcides Escobar took another concussion test Thursday, and he was still waiting the results. He remains on seven-game disabled list, and he could return once he gets clearance.

C Drew Butera, designated for assignment by the Angels on Monday, was acquired by the Royals in a trade Thursday for minor league INF Ryan Jackson. Butera hit .190 in 10 games with the Angels. Royals GM Dayton Moore said with backup C Erik Kratz going on the disabled list Wednesday due to a left foot injury, it was “a timing issue to get some depth.” Butera will join the club Friday in Detroit and be added to the 25-man roster. “He always had a reputation of being a defensive catcher,” Moore said. “He can really catch and throw. He comes from a terrific baseball family. He’s been an ideal backup. It gives us some depth at this point. Ned (Yost, the manager) likes the catch-and-throw, the defensive aspect of a backup catcher. That’s why we made the move.”

C Erik Kratz is expected back after 15 days on the disabled list with left foot plantar fasciitis. Even with the addition of C Drew Butera via trade, GM Dayton Moore said that Kratz “absolutely” remains the primary backup for All-Star C Salvador Perez. “We’re just trying to get through this period of time and go from there,” Moore said. “Baseball is day-to-day. We’ve always kind of had that philosophy. (The Butera acquisition) gives us more depth for the immediate future.”