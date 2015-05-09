RHP Yohan Pino was recalled Friday from Triple-A Omaha to replace disabled LHP Jason Vargas on the Kansas City roster. Pino, 31, was called on to relieve in the ninth inning Friday, threw two pitches and took the loss, his first decision of the season. He gave up a double and a bunt single but fielded the bunt and threw wildly past first to let the winning run score in Detroit’s 6-5 victory over Kansas City. Pino had pitched four scoreless innings in four previous games for the Royals. He had a 4.31 ERA for 15 major league appearances prior to Friday.

C Francisco Pena was optioned to Triple-A Omaha following Kansas City’s game Thursday in Cleveland. The move was made to clear a roster spot for veteran backup C Drew Butera, acquired from the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. Butera, 31, had been designated for assignment by the Angels. Butera was hit .190 in 10 games for Los Angeles.

RHP Yordano Ventura stumbled in the second inning Friday night but righted himself and checked Detroit over the next four innings. Ventura was making his first start since serving a seven-game suspension for his part in an April 23 incident in Chicago. “I thought he threw the ball great,” manager Ned Yost said. “He gave up just one hit after the second inning. He threw the ball well, he competed well.”

RHP Jeremy Guthrie makes his second straight start against Detroit on Saturday, also facing RHP Anibal Sanchez for the second time in a row. Guthrie dropped a 6-4 decision to Detroit last Sunday. Overall, he is 9-8 with a 4.84 ERA against the Tigers, encompassing 20 starts and three relief appearances.

RHP Chris Young, who no-hit Detroit over five innings May 1, is likely the replacement for injured LHP Jason Vargas on Sunday. “If we have to use Chris before then (he won’t start Sunday),” manager Ned Yost said. “We have a couple of games before then. If we do have to use him, we can always bring Danny (LHP Duffy) back (early). We have options.” Young left after five hitless innings in his emergency start on May 1.

LHP Jason Vargas was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday, retroactive to May 5, with a left flexor strain. “I think it’s going to be very short,” manager Ned Yost said of how long he expects his starter to be sidelined. “If it were September, we’d probably try to deal with it. It’s probably best to get it out of the way.” Vargas started May 4 and Yost said he began feeling elbow strain after about 80 pitches. “He came in the next day and it was pretty sore,” the manager said.

3B Mike Moustakas will miss Kansas City’s weekend series in Detroit after being placed on the three-day Bereavement/Family Emergency list. He will be eligible to rejoin the club Monday in Texas.

SS Alcides Escobar was activated from the 7-day concussion list Friday and returned to the Royals’ starting lineup. Escobar was back in the leadoff spot. He had been out of action since being struck on the side of the face by a pitch April 29.