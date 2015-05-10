RHP Jeremy Guthrie bounced back from a loss to Detroit on Sunday by limiting the Tigers to two runs in 7 1/3 innings in a 6-2 victory. Guthrie won for the first time since his first start on April 11. Manager Ned Yost felt Guthrie had his best stuff of the season, including a fastball that reached 95 mph. Guthrie didn’t feel he pitched much differently than his last start, when he gave up six runs on 11 hits in six innings. “They hit some balls hard, just like they did last game,” he said. “It just kind of happened that there weren’t people on base for the most part.”

RHP Chris Young will make his second start of the season when he faces the Detroit Tigers in a nationally televised game on Sunday night. The veteran right-hander has been dominant in seven appearances this season, allowing two runs on four hits in 17 innings. He also faced the Tigers in his lone start, holding them hitless while striking out nine in five innings on May 1. Young is 3-0 with a 1.41 ERA in five starts against Detroit.

SS Alcides Escobar hit his first career leadoff home run and drove in another run in the second inning. Escobar blasted the first pitch of the game from Detroit RHP Anibal Sanchez over the left-field wall. It was the Royals’ first leadoff homer since June 25, when Lorenzo Cain hit one against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Escobar has four hits in two games since coming off the seven-day concussion disabled list. He was hit in the head by a pitch at Cleveland on April 29.

C Drew Butera made his first start for the Royals on Saturday and went hitless in three official at-bats, as well as a sacrifice bunt. Butera was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday in exchange for minor-league infielder Ryan Jackson. He played in 10 games with the Angels, batting .190 with three runs scored. Butera got the start in place of Salvador Perez on a day game after a night game.

CF Lorenzo Cain extended his hitting streak to eight games with an infield single in the first inning Saturday. He added another single and also reached on an outfield error. Cain scored Kansas City’s second run while raising his season average to .339. He was caught stealing for the second time this season when he overslid second base. Cain is batting .333 with eight runs scored during the streak.

