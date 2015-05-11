LHP Danny Duffy looks to bounce back from one of the worst outings of his career when he opposes the Texas Rangers on Monday night. Duffy lasted just one inning against Cleveland on Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits in the shortest non-injury start of his career. The left-hander had given up just one earned run in his previous two starts. Duffy, who is 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA in two career starts against the Rangers, has given up 37 hits in 29 2/3 innings this season.

RHP Greg Holland escaped a bases-loaded situation twice in the 10th inning of Kansas City’s 2-1 win over Detroit on Sunday night. Holland allowed a leadoff hit and three walks but was aided by a 5-2-3 double play. He retired Yoenis Cespedes on a strikeout to end the game. Holland, who threw 30 pitches, now has six saves this season despite a stint on the disabled list.

2B Omar Infante hit the game-winning sacrifice fly in the Royals’ 2-1 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday night. The RBI was the 500th of his career and 13th of the season. He did not have a hit in the game as his average dropped to .242.

LHP Jason Vargas (left elbow flexor strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 8. He had an examination which showed no damage to his ulnar collateral ligament but there is no timetable for his return.

3B Mike Moustakas is expected to rejoin the team in Texas on Monday, according to manager Ned Yost. Moustakas was placed on the bereavement/family emergency list on Friday and missed the weekend series in Detroit. Moustakas is batting .327 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in 28 games. Christian Colon filled in for Moustakas and collected four hits in the series. The team will have to make a roster move to activate Moustakas.

RHP Wade Davis continued his dominance with another scoreless inning against Detroit on Sunday. Davis, who didn’t allowed a baserunner, has pitched 14 scoreless innings and allowed just five hits this season. He has resumed his role as an eighth-inning setup man after recording six saves while Greg Holland was on the disabled list. He has a 0.84 ERA since the start of last season.