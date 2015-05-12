INF Orlando Calixte was optioned to Triple-A Omaha to make room on the roster for 3B Mike Moustakas. In two games for Kansas City, Calixte went 0-for-3.

LHP Danny Duffy allowed season highs in earned runs (6) and walks (6) Monday night against Texas. He has thrown 4 2/3 IP in his last two starts combined after throwing at least five innings in each of his first five starts of the season. “Nobody feels worse than me,” he said. “I cost my team two games.”

RHP Edinson Volquez will make his seventh start of 2015 on Tuesday. The former Ranger is 2-3, ranking 11th in the A.L. in ERA (2.65) and fourth in opponents’ average (.191). Volquez had his shortest stint of 2015 in his previous start (May 7) vs. Cleveland, exiting after 3.0 innings due to a blister on his right thumb. He struggled with control, walking a season-high six batters after issuing eight through his first 34 1/3 innings.

3B Mike Moustakas returned from the three-day bereavement list after missing the weekend series at Detroit. He came into the series second on the club with a .327 average and was batting an AL-best .440 on the road.