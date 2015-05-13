RHP Yohan Pino was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday. Pino has made six appearances out of the Royals’ bullpen in a number of call-ups this season, allowing one earned run over 14 innings.

RHP Greg Holland suffered his first blown save since July 24, 2014, vs. Cleveland, snapping a string of 26 consecutive successful save chances. He allowed a pair of hits in the ninth, equaling the total in his previous seven innings of work. He completed two innings for the first time since August of 2012.

RHP Yordano Ventura is set to make his seventh start of 2015 on Wednesday, entering at 2-2 with a 5.13 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 33 1/3 innings of work. He’s coming off a no decision in a 6-5 loss at Detroit. Ventura ran into trouble in the second, allowing the first six batters to reach as Detroit scored four runs. Ventura defeated the Rangers twice in an 11-day period last season, tossing quality starts both times.

RHP Aaron Brooks was recalled from Triple-A Omaha and was in uniform for Tuesday night. Brooks, 25, had one stint with the club earlier in the season, being called up as the 26th man on April 26, but didn’t pitch. He was 2-3 with a 3.51 ERA in six appearances for the Storm.

RHP Edinson Volquez exited with a 4-3 lead following a leadoff double in the sixth inning. He surrendered a leadoff home run for the first time since April 12, 2014, vs. Milwaukee (Carlos Gomez). He has allowed just two home runs in 42 1/3 innings of work this season. He pitched at Globe Life Park for the first time since Sept. 22, 2007, and for the first time as an opponent.

LF Alex Gordon had multiple doubles in a game for the 16th time in his career. He recorded his second outfield assist of the season and since becoming a full-time outfielder in 2011, he has a major league-best 64 assists. He hit a go-ahead home run in the 10th inning, the fifth extra-inning home run of his career.