RHP Kelvin Herrera pitched a scoreless ninth in the Royals’ 5-2 loss on Wednesday, his first back from a six-game suspension for his roles in on-field incidents against Oakland and the Chicago White Sox. MLB hit Herrera for five games for throwing behind Oakland’s Brett Lawrie on April 19. A two-game suspension for the White Sox altercation was reduced to one game.

RHP Yordano Ventura (2-3) made two mistakes on Wednesday that cost him dearly in suffering a 5-2 loss to Texas. Ventura, making his second start since coming off a suspension for his role in a brawl with the Chicago White Sox, worked seven innings, giving up five runs, a career-high 10 hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Ventura retired nine of the final 10 hitters he faced. He’s now 0-3 in his last five starts. He gave up a leadoff home run to RF Shin-Soo Choo, a good fastball hitter who saw six straight fastballs, and he hung a curveball to DH Prince Fielder, who hit it 423 feet to center field in the second for a two-run blast. “He gave us seven strong innings. He made two mistakes,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost said. Kansas City C Salvador Perez “called for a breaking ball, he shook him off. It’s always the pitcher’s choice. He had confidence in his fastball. Six in a row to a good fastball hitter is quite a few.”

OF Alex Rios (fractured left hand, 15-day DL) hit off a tee on Wednesday.

OF Alex Gordon went 0-for-2 with a walk in Kansas City’s 5-2 loss to Texas on Wednesday. Nonetheless, Gordon stayed on a nice streak, hitting .389 with four runs, four doubles, a triple, home run and three RBIs in the first six of the Royals’ seven-game homestand that concludes on Thursday.

1B Eric Hosmer extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a hit in four at-bats in Kansas City’s 5-2 loss to Texas on Wednesday night. Hosmer is hitting .341 during the stretch. The streak is Hosmer’s longest since a career-best 16 games last season.