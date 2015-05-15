RHP Yordano Ventura impressed manager Ned Yost despite his tough outing Wednesday. Ventura was the losing pitcher in the 5-2 loss to Texas after a rough start but still wanted to pitch the eighth, which is a sign to Yost.“(Yordano) told me he wanted to go out in the eighth,” Yost said. “And I said, ‘No.’ We needed Herrera to go out, because he hadn’t pitched in six days. But he understands. He takes that role of innings-eater seriously.”

RHP Jeremy Guthrie has his ERA at its lowest point (5.44) since he started the season. Guthrie has won his last two starts and allowed just four earned runs in those two outings. He could have gone longer than his five innings Thursday but was already at 94 pitches but he can still build on the outing. “It was all right, good at the start, and then just got tired at the end, and they had the rally so, the runs we got in the top of the sixth were huge to give us back the big lead,” Guthrie said.

OF Alex Rios (fractured left hand) is playing catch and has started to hit off a tee. Rios is still at least two weeks from rejoining the Royals and will require a minor league rehab stint before playing for Kansas City.

RHP Chris Young will make his third start for the Royals on Friday night. Young will bring impressive 0.78 ERA into the game as well as a sparking opponents’ batting average mark. Opponents are hitting just .091 against Young, which is the lowest average vs. any pitcher in the majors with at least 20 innings pitched.

DH Kendrys Morales has a nine-game hitting streak and has been a doubles machine all season. He had another double Thursday in his two-hit showing and now leads the American League with 13. Five of those have come in the last six games.