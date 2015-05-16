LHP Danny Duffy, who has lasted a total of 4 2/3 innings in his past two starts, will start Saturday against the Yankees. Duffy has allowed 10 earned runs on 11 hits and six walks in his past two starts, losses to the Indians and Rangers.

RF Alex Rios, who went on the disabled list with a fractured left hand after being hit a pitch, is taking swings off a tee with a fungo. “He still has a little discomfort there,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “But the bone is healing nicely. He’s kind of right on schedule. He’s making progress.” Yost said Rios would “probably” feel it a little bit when he returns, but said “it would be playable.”

RHP Chris Young started the season in the bullpen and made his third start on Friday night.

LF Alex Gordon doubled and singled in the six-run sixth. The last Royal to collect two hits in an inning was DH Billy Butler on Aug. 17, 2014 at Minnesota.

LHP Jason Vargas is scheduled to throw a bullpen session early next week. He is playing catch.

3B Mike Moustakas logged four hits, matching his career high, and scored three runs, also matching his career high. He had two doubles in a game for the seventh time in his career. He also legged out his first triple of the season.

CF Lorenzo Cain recorded a career-high five RBIs with two singles, a double and a sacrifice fly. Cain had two four-RBI games: July 4, 2015 vs. the Indians and May 30, 2014 at Toronto.