LHP Danny Duffy could be on the verge of pitching himself out of the Royals’ rotation. Duffy permitted four runs on four hits, one of them a three-run homer to Chase Headley with two out, and four walks in five innings on Saturday. In his past three starts, he has been torched for 14 runs on 15 hits and 10 walks in 9 2/3 innings. “I can’t recall a stretch like this in the last three or four years for me, but you have to stay even keel,” Duffy said. “It’s frustrating. I know I‘m better than these results.” Manager Ned Yost refused to answer a question on Duffy’s rotation status. “We just got through with the ball game, so any decision we’re going to make about anything ain’t going to be made tonight,” Yost replied. Yost was not pleased with Duffy’s third straight poor outing. “When you throw 113 pitches in five innings, you’ve got an issue somewhere,” Yost said. “If you’re looking on the bright side, it was a little bit better. His feel and touch was better. He was staying within himself better, but the results still weren’t there.”

RHP Aaron Brooks tossed a spotless ninth inning, striking out one, in the Royals’ 12-1 victory Friday night over the Yankees. On Saturday, the Royals optioned the rookie to Triple-A Omaha to make roster space for RHP Joe Blanton.

RHP Joe Blanton was promoted from Triple-A Omaha, where he was 3-2 with a 3.89 ERA in seven outings, while striking out 30 in 39 1/3 innings and holding Pacific Coast League hitters to a .227 batting average. Blanton, 34, last pitched in the majors in 2013, going 2-14 with a 6.04 ERA in 28 games, including 20 starts, for the Angels. He made only two minor league starts last year with Triple-A Sacramento before stepping away from the game. Manager Ned Yost said he would use Blanton “primarily” as a long reliever, but could use him “in the middle, too.” Yost said, “I like that he’s a veteran pitcher. He understands how to get hitters out and can execute it.” Blanton pitched the final four innings against the Yankees, giving up one run and five hits, while striking out two and walking none.

1B Eric Hosmer went 0-for-4 and struck out three times, snapping his 12-game hitting streak. That was the longest streak by a Royal this season and the second longest in Hosmer’s career.