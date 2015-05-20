RHP Greg Holland was not used to close out the 3-0 victory over the Reds. Manager Ned Yost said Holland woke up with a stiff neck and would be evaluated again Wednesday.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who won his past two outings, will start Wednesday against the Reds. Guthrie is 0-2 with a 6.88 ERA in his three starts at Kauffman Stadium. He has two career starts against the Reds, the last one a loss in 2012 while with the Rockies. He is 1-1 with a 5.06 ERA against Cincinnati.

OF Alex Rios, whose left hand was fractured when hit by a pitch in the seventh game of the season, will begin taking batting practice in the next couple of days. Manager Ned Yost said Rios likely would be ready for a minor league rehab assignment in seven to 10 days.

LF Alex Gordon, who missed Sunday’s game due to a minor leg issue, was back in the lineup Tuesday after the team’s day off. Gordon went 0-for-4 against the Reds.

LHP Jason Vargas, who is on the disabled list due to a left elbow flexor strain, threw a bullpen session Tuesday. If Vargas feels OK Wednesday, he would throw a simulated game Friday. Manager Ned Yost said Vargas would go back in the rotation when he is ready, which means someone will soon be departing the starting staff.

C Erik Kratz, who went on the disabled list May 6 due to a torn left plantar fascia, could soon go out on a minor league rehab assignment to procure some at-bats. Kratz said he could have played Tuesday, but he first must do some running. “The last four mornings now I’ve woken up with no pain for the first time in three months. That’s exciting,” Kratz said.