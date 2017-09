C Erik Kratz began a rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Omaha, and he went 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Kratz went on the disabled list with a left plantar fasciitis tear May 6, retroactive to May 4. Kratz had only four at-bats before the injury, and the Royals want him to get some plate-appearances before returning. However, the Royals traded for veteran backup C Drew Butera during Kratz’s absence.