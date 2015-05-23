FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
May 24, 2015 / 2:41 AM / 2 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Danny Duffy will be skipped from a Saturday start because of a stiff shoulder. He will start Tuesday in New York if he feels OK then.

RF Alex Rios batted off LHP Jason Vargas in the simulated game. Rios is on the disabled list with a fractured left hand. He could go out on a rehab assignment next week.

RHP Chris Young was not at his best, but he threw six scoreless innings against the Cardinals, retiring 13 hitters on fly balls. ”There were some hairy moments there and fortunately I was able to get out of them,“ Young said. He is 11-2 in interleague play.”

DH Kendrys Morales belted two homers, his 13th career multi-homer game, and drove in five runs. He tops the AL with 37 RBIs.

LHP Jason Vargas, who went on the disabled list May 8 with a left flexor strain, threw a three-inning, 15-pitch-per-inning, simulated game Friday. “He got through it good,” manager Ned Yost said. “We always wait until tomorrow to see where we’re at. We’ll look at it and see what our next move will be.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
