OF Alex Rios could be close to going out on a minor league rehab assignment. “He’s really swinging the bat good,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He’s feeling good.” Rios won’t make the trip with the Royals, which begins Monday, if he is ready to start his rehab program. Rios suffered a fractured left hand when hit by a pitch on April 13.

LHP Jason Vargas threw a 45-pitch three-inning simulated game Friday and reported no problems Saturday. Manager Ned Yost said the club would make a “determination here in the next couple of days” on what’s next for Vargas. “One of three things can happen. He can do another sim game; he could do a rehab start or we could activate him. We’ll decide that in the next couple of days.”

3B Mike Moustakas doubled in the second, but left in the fifth with a bruised left collarbone after being struck by a bad hop off the bat of Cardinals C Yadier Molina in the first inning. X-rays were negative. He is listed as day-to-day. Christian Colon replaced him and singled in the fifth. Moustakas is hitting .335, so the Royals do not want to lose his offense.

RHP Kris Medlen threw 20 pitches to five batters in one inning in an extended spring game Friday in Arizona. Medlen has Tommy John surgery on March 19, 2014, while with the Braves and did not pitch last season.