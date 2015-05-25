FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2015 / 8:52 PM / 2 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Greg Holland has not vanished, but he has not been in a game in a while. He last pitched May 14, a save at Texas. He woke up with a stiff neck Tuesday and was held out of a save situation that night. He did warm up in the ninth inning Sunday.

C Salvador Perez was replaced by C Drew Butera in the eighth inning. Manager Ned Yost said Perez has been playing with a slight groin injury and wanted to give him an inning off.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie will start Monday against the Yankees as the Royals open a six-game trip. Guthrie has a 5-10 record with a 4.92 ERA against the Yankees. He is 2-3 at the new Yankee Stadium, winning his past two starts there.

3B Mike Moustakas was back in the Royals lineup Sunday. He left after four innings Saturday with a bruised left collarbone. Moustakas went 1-for-4 and had 11 assists in the 6-1 loss to the Cardinals.

