LHP Danny Duffy was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to left biceps tendinitis.

RHP Greg Holland, who was slowed recently by a stiff neck and hadn’t pitched since May 14, returned to action Monday but was ineffective. He lasted just one-third of an inning against the Yankees, giving up two runs, two walks and a homer.

RHP Brandon Finnegan was recalled from Triple-A Omaha and joined the Royals for the second time. Finnegan pitched a career-high three innings Monday and threw 45 pitches to 10 hitters without allowing a hit or a run. He walked one and struck out two. In his first stint from April 24-May 7, Finnegan had a 2.70 ERA in 6 2/3 innings. Finnegan’s stay is expected to last one day, as it is anticipated he will be optioned back to Omaha when LHP Jason Vargas returns Tuesday.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie allowed a career-high 11 runs and nine hits in one-plus inning. He tied a career worst by allowing four home runs. Guthrie came into Monday having allowed four earned runs in 18 1/3 innings over his previous three starts. Guthrie also was the first Kansas City pitcher to surrender eight runs or more in the first inning since Mark Redman, who allowed nine on Sept. 23, 2006, vs. Detroit. And he is the first Royals pitcher to give up 11 earned runs or more in a game since Vin Mazzaro allowed 14 on May 16, 2011, vs. Cleveland.

OF Alex Rios began a rehab stint with Triple-A Omaha and went 0-for-5 while starting at designated hitter Monday. Rios has been on the disabled list since April 14 due to a fractured left hand.

LHP Jason Vargas will be activated from the 15-day disabled list for Tuesday’s game against the Yankees, and he will make his first start since May 5. Vargas has been on the disabled list since then due to a left elbow flexor strain. Vargas has historically struggled against the Yankees, posting an 0-4 record in eight career outings. Before getting injured, Vargas won consecutive starts against the Cleveland Indians after opening the season 1-1 with a 6.75 ERA in his first three starts.