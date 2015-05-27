LHP Danny Duffy played catch Tuesday and Kansas City manager Ned Yost said he did not feel any pain with his left biceps tendinitis. Yost said Duffy was going to throw Monday but he still felt some pain after getting a cortisone shot on Friday. Duffy is on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to May 17.

RF Paulo Orlando hit his first career home run for Kansas City’s only run Tuesday. He joined Cleveland C Yan Gomes, who has 36 home runs, as the only natives of Brazil to hit a home run in the majors. After the game, Orlando said he traded a signed jersey and some signed batting gloves with the fan that caught his home run ball.

LHP Brandon Finnegan was optioned to Triple-A Omaha one day after throwing 45 pitches in a career-high three innings during a 14-1 loss. “It was huge,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost said of Finnegan’s performance. “We knew when we had to go the bullpen in the second inning we had Brandon Finnegan and we would try to get as much as we could out of him.” Finnegan’s second stint with the Royals was expected to last one day since the team activated LHP Jason Vargas from the disabled list Tuesday.

OF Alex Rios made his second appearance in a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha and was 1-for-4 while recording putouts in seven innings in right field. He began his rehab stint Monday by going 0-for-5 as a designated hitter. Rios has been on the disabled list since April 14 with a fractured left hand.

RHP Chris Young’s ERA is the lowest among pitchers with at least 30 innings and he will try to lower it even more Wednesday afternoon against the Yankees. Young’s ERA continued decreasing Friday in a 5-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals when he allowed six hits in six innings. That followed up a sharp outing against the Yankees in Kansas City on May 15. Young allowed one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings of Kansas City’s 12-1 rout and improved to 3-1 in six career starts against the Yankees. Besides having a low ERA, Young is holding hitters to a .142 average (17-for-120), which is first among pitchers that have gone at least 30 innings. May also has been his month as Young is 20-8 with a 2.67 ERA and his .714 winning percentage is tied with Washington RHP Max Scherzer among pitchers with at least 35 May starts.

LHP Jason Vargas was activated from the 15-day disabled list and allowed two runs and four hits in four innings. He was given a roughly 75-pitch limit and he threw 51 of 76 pitches for strikes after missing nearly three weeks with a left flexor strain will be activated from the 15-day disabled list for Tuesday’s game against the Yankees and make his first start since May 5.