1B Balbino Fuenmayor, whom the Royals signed in the offseason after he played last season in an independent league, was named the Texas League player of the month. Fuenmayor, 25, hit .391 for Double-A Northwest Arkansas while compiling 21 runs, 45 hits, a .696 slugging percentage, eight home runs and a 1.114 OPS in May.

LHP Danny Duffy threw a light bullpen session Tuesday, and he will throw a two-inning simulated game Thursday. Duffy is on the disabled list with biceps tendinitis. “He’s been throwing on the side and feeling good,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

C Salvador Perez departed in the eighth inning after being struck in the chin by a Yan Gomes foul tip. “It’s nothing,” Perez said. He said he was given a concussion test and passed. “A little dizzy and had a headache,” Royals manager Ned Yost said of Perez’s condition. “Sal’s kind of danger spot is in the chin, and that’s where that foul ball hit him. That seems to rattle him the most.” Yost doesn’t think his All-Star catcher will need to go on the concussion disabled list. “We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow,” the manager said. “Nick (Kenney, the team trainer) said all those signs were good. We took him out for precautionary reasons.”

RHP Jeremy Guthrie was coming off a loathsome start at Yankee Stadium -- 11 runs on nine hits, including four home runs in one-plus inning. He had a bounce-back start against the Indians, allowing one run on two hits and a walk in 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision Tuesday. “You always try to reassess what went wrong for a couple of days,” Guthrie said of forgetting the New York debacle. “It’s natural for us pitchers to do. I think every start is very important. The only solace I had is it just counted as one loss. I gave up enough runs to probably lose three or four games.”

RHP Kris Medlen, who hasn’t pitched since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2014, joined the Royals for the week and is scheduled to throw a two-inning simulated game Thursday. Medlen has been throwing at the Royals’ extended spring camp in Surprise, Ariz., but that is closing down for the summer for upgrades. The club is moving into transitory quarters at Papago Park. “He’s pretty much on schedule,” manager Ned Yost said. “We want to make sure we get him built up. The most he’s thrown is two innings down there.” If he has no setbacks, Medlen could join the Kansas City staff after the All-Star break.