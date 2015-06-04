FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 5, 2015 / 3:55 AM / 2 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Salvador Perez, who left in the eighth Tuesday after taking a foul ball off his chin in the previous in the previous inning, was not in the lineup Wednesday. “He had a headache last night,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He woke up this morning feeling much better, no headache. We’re just going to give him a day. He’s available if we need him in the first inning to come in and play. He’ll be ready to go tomorrow.” Perez did not play in the 4-2 victory over the Indians.

RHP Chris Young will start the series finale against the Indians. He is 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA over five games, three of the starts, against the Indians.

LHP Jason Vargas is 3-0 against the Indians this season after beating them again Wednesday. He has limited the Indians to 13 hits and six runs over 17 innings, a 3.18 ERA.

SS Alcides Escobar doubled on the first pitch. It is the seventh one-pitch bat Escobar has had to leadoff a game this year. He has a double and two home runs in those seven at-bats.

1B Eric Hosmer doubled and singled for his first multi-hit game since May 14 when he had a three-hit game against the Rangers. Hosmer has 15 multi-hit games this season and is batting .305.

C Drew Butera made his fourth start, but his first without RHP Jeremy Guthrie starting. LHP Jason Vargas was the Wednesday starter. The Royals are 3-1 when Butera starts. He was acquired May 7 in a trade with the Dodgers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.