C Salvador Perez, who left in the eighth Tuesday after taking a foul ball off his chin in the previous in the previous inning, was not in the lineup Wednesday. “He had a headache last night,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He woke up this morning feeling much better, no headache. We’re just going to give him a day. He’s available if we need him in the first inning to come in and play. He’ll be ready to go tomorrow.” Perez did not play in the 4-2 victory over the Indians.

RHP Chris Young will start the series finale against the Indians. He is 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA over five games, three of the starts, against the Indians.

LHP Jason Vargas is 3-0 against the Indians this season after beating them again Wednesday. He has limited the Indians to 13 hits and six runs over 17 innings, a 3.18 ERA.

SS Alcides Escobar doubled on the first pitch. It is the seventh one-pitch bat Escobar has had to leadoff a game this year. He has a double and two home runs in those seven at-bats.

1B Eric Hosmer doubled and singled for his first multi-hit game since May 14 when he had a three-hit game against the Rangers. Hosmer has 15 multi-hit games this season and is batting .305.

C Drew Butera made his fourth start, but his first without RHP Jeremy Guthrie starting. LHP Jason Vargas was the Wednesday starter. The Royals are 3-1 when Butera starts. He was acquired May 7 in a trade with the Dodgers.