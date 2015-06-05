LHP Danny Duffy, who threw a three-inning, 45-pitch simulated game Thursday, has altered his delivery, with his hands more above his head. “I ... tinkered with it,” Duffy said. “It’s something we changed to help me stay over the rubber a little bit more. I‘m excited about it.” Duffy is on the disabled list due to biceps tendinitis. “I think that will help (alleviate arm discomfort),” Duffy said of the delivery change, “but it was a tweak for throwing more strikes. I think that’s probably the name of the game for me right now.”

C Salvador Perez returned to the lineup Thursday after missing one game. He had a headache and felt woozy after being struck in the chin by a foul tip Tuesday. Perez went 0-for-3 against the Indians in the Royals’ 6-2 loss Thursday. Manager Ned Yost said Perez had no issues and could have played Wednesday.

RHP Edinson Volquez will start Friday against the Rangers, the club that originally signed him. Volquez has limited hitters to a .202 batting average this season, including .176 at home. In two career starts against Texas, Volquez is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA.

RHP Kris Medlen, who has not pitched in the majors since undergoing reconstructive elbow surgery in spring training 2014, tipped his cap as he walked off the Kauffman Stadium mound after throwing three innings, 15 pitches per innings, in a simulated game Thursday. “You didn’t see the standing ovation,” Medlen said. “Just having fun. I never really take things for granted. I love being here. I tipped my cap to the invisible people. It was cool to be back in a big league stadium and that kind of environment. Honestly, it was my chance to build up to three innings. It’s part of the process and one of the hurdles you have to get over.”