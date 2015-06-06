RHP Yordano Ventura, who starts Saturday, was roughed up by the Rangers in a May 13 loss at Texas. He gave up a season-high 10 hits, including home runs to Shin-Soo Choo and Prince Fielder.

RHP Edinson Volquez was removed after 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on six hits, including a home run, and three walks. “He wasn’t sharp with his command,” Yost said. “A lot of that, quite frankly, is my fault. It has been seven days since he pitched. I did have the opportunity to skip a starter. I just didn’t know which one to skip.”

LF Alex Gordon grounded into a double play to end the seventh, the only inning the Royals had a runner reach second base. It was the first time in 164 at-bats this season for Gordon to hit into a double play.

CF Lorenzo Cain knows he has officially made it as a big leaguer when the Royals have Lorenzo Cain bobblehead day Saturday. “I guess so,” Cain said. “I’ve always wanted my own bobblehead. Finally, it’s here. I‘m definitely excited about the bobblehead coming out.” He said he has not seen it.