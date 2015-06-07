FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
June 7, 2015 / 9:18 PM / 2 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RF Jarrod Dyson singled and doubled in his first two at-bats, giving him five consecutive hits spread over three games. He also singled in the ninth, giving him his 12th career three-hit game.

LHP Danny Duffy (biceps tendinitis) threw a side session Saturday with no issues. If Duffy feels fine Sunday, he likely will leave soon for a minor league rehab appearance.

RHP Joe Blanton threw 51 pitches in 3 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing three hits. Blanton has pitched in three consecutive games.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who starts the series finale Sunday, is 6-4 with a 3.41 ERA against the Rangers. Guthrie has won three of his past four decisions against Texas, including May 14 in Arlington.

2B Omar Infante, who is 1-for-12 (.083) on this homestand, was given the day off. Infante’s average has dropped to .220 and his on-base percentage is .230. He has walked just three times and has struck out 25 times. Christian Colon started at second for the sixth time.

RF Alex Rios, who is 2-for-15 since coming off the disabled list, was not in the lineup. Rios missed seven weeks with a fractured left hand. He was hitting .321 before the injury, but that has dropped to .256. Jarrod Dyson replaced Rios in right field.

