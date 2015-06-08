FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 9, 2015 / 3:16 AM / 2 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CF Jarrod Dyson doubled in his first at-bat, giving him seven hits in eight at-bats spread over five games. He was in a 0-for-15 funk before that. Dyson has hiked his average from .180 to .254.

LHP Danny Duffy will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Omaha. He is scheduled to throw three or four innings and will be on a 50-pitch limit. Manager Ned Yost said Duffy would make two or three starts with the Storm Chasers before rejoining the big league rotation.

LHP Jason Vargas, who starts the series opener at Target Field on Monday, went 3-0 with a 0.96 ERA last year against the Twins. In two starts this season against Minnesota, Vargas is 0-1 with a 9.35 ERA.

RHP Wade Davis gave up a double but no home runs in the eighth inning to pick up the 4-3 victory over the Rangers. Davis has not allowed a homer since Sept. 4, 2013. He has gone 106 innings sans a home run, the longest active streak in the majors.

