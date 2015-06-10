LHP Danny Duffy (left biceps tendinitis) pitched his first rehabilitation game on Tuesday, allowing one run and two hits in four innings of work for Triple-A Omaha.

RHP Greg Holland worked around a two-out walk for his 11th save of the season. For Holland, it was his third consecutive day earning the save. He has 11 saves in 12 opportunities this season and lowered his ERA to 1.76.

C Salvador Perez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the ninth inning. It was Perez’s third home run in his last four games and ninth of the season. Four of Perez’s nine homers have come in the eighth inning or later.

RHP Chris Young allowed one hit and no runs through 6 1/3 innings on Tuesday, improving to 5-2. For Young, it was the second time this season he had gone at least five innings without allowing a hit. It was the eighth time in his career he allowed just one hit through six innings and the first since 2011 when Young pitched for the New York Mets.

3B Mike Moustakas went 1-for-5 with an RBI single in the first inning. The hit extended his hitting streak to seven games. Over that span, Moustakas is hitting .371.