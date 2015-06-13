RHP Yordano Ventura (right hand weakness) left Friday night’s game after three innings and took the loss to boot. Ventura said his thumb and last two fingers on his pitching hand went numb when he walked Mark Reynolds in the third. He’ll undergo an MRI Saturday to see what happens next. Ventura fell to 3-6, failing to reach the fourth inning for his second straight outing.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie gets the call Saturday for the middle game of Kansas City’s three-game series in St. Louis. Guthrie is 0-1, 3.00 in two career outings against the Cardinals, taking a no-decision in a May 2013 game that featured more than five hours of rain delays and saw Guthrie assisting the grounds crew at 2:30 a.m. to get the field ready and help finish the Royals’ 4-2 win. He’s coming off a no-decision on Sunday, when he gave up just three hits and two runs in 6 2/3 innings against Texas.

3B Mike Moustakas had two of the Royals’ five hits, both infield singles, to stretch his hitting streak to seven games. He’s 10-for-29 in that stretch, including three multi-hit games, and has a team-high 21 multi-hit games this year. His fourth inning hit was the 500th hit of his career.

C Drew Butera will remain with the Royals after their decision to DFA Kratz, backing up durable starter Salvador Perez. Butera has batted just 15 times in seven games with Kansas City, collecting two hits on May 14 at Texas for his only hits with the club. He started the season with the Los Angeles Angels but was traded on May 7 for minor league INF Ryan Jackson.

C Erik Kratz was designated for assignment Thursday after being activated from a rehab stint with Triple-A Omaha. Kratz batted just four times in four games with Kansas City, going hitless with two strikeouts and knocking in a run. The team has 10 days to decide what to do with Kratz, who can be traded, released or accept an assignment to the minor leagues.