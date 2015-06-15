RF Jarrod Dyson was denied a start due to Sunday’s rainout. Dyson has hit well lately, going 7-for-10 in his last four games to up his average to .254. Dyson has hit safely in his last four games, including a three-hit game June 6 against Texas that matched his career high. His 126 career steals ranks ninth in club history.

LHP Danny Duffy (left biceps tendinitis) was scheduled to make his second rehab start for Triple-A on Omaha Sunday in New Orleans, but the game was rained out after a half-inning. On the 15-day disabled list since May 25, Duffy had a successful outing on Tuesday, throwing four scoreless innings against Colorado Springs and fanning four while allowing a run on two hits and a walk.

RHP Chris Young was rained out of his start Sunday and will instead take the mound again on Tuesday night in Milwaukee. Young last pitched on June 9 in Minnesota, taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning before Trevor Plouffe broke it up with a triple off the right field wall. Young has held right-handed hitters to a .134 average in 82 at-bats, the lowest average among MLB pitchers to face 80 or more righties.

RHP Edinson Volquez gets the call Monday night when Kansas City starts a four-game, two-site series with Milwaukee. Volquez has seen the Brewers a lot as a former member of the Reds and Pirates, going 7-4, 4.18 in 16 career starts. He’s coming off a 7-2 win Wednesday night in Minnesota, going seven innings and throwing 115 pitches to help give most of the bullpen a night off.

LF Alex Gordon missed out on a favorable matchup when Sunday’s game was washed out. Gordon was 7-of-14 in his career against St. Louis starter John Lackey, homering twice and knocking in four runs. Gordon generally fares well when he sees the Cardinals, as he’s cracked 10 homers in 138 career at-bats while hitting .355.