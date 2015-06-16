FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
June 17, 2015 / 3:33 AM / 2 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Salvador Perez had two hits Monday and is now batting .375 (12-for-32) over his past eight games. He has four home runs and five multi-hit games during that stretch, giving him 19 multi-hit games for the season.

RHP Yordano Ventura will get two extra days to rest before making his next start. Ventura was scheduled to face the Brewers on Wednesday in Kansas City but instead will be held off until Friday, when he will oppose the Red Sox, manager Ned Yost said Monday. Ventura lasted just three innings in his previous start because of numbness in his pitching hand.

RHP Joe Blanton will start Wednesday when the Royals continue a four-game, home-and-home interleague series with the Brewers. Blanton gets the nod in place of RHP Yordano Ventura, who is being bumped back to Friday in the hopes of giving his right hand some extra time to rest. Blanton has no decisions and a 1.80 ERA in seven relief appearances this year.

3B Mike Moustakas reached base four times, singling, drawing three walks and scoring twice Monday. He has at least one hit in eight of his past nine games, and he has a .424 on-base percentage on the road this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
