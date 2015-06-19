RHP Yohan Pino was recalled from Triple-A Omaha, and he will take RHP Yordano Ventura’s spot in the rotation, starting Friday against the Boston Red Sox. Pino was 0-1 with a 0.64 ERA in six relief appearances for Kansas City earlier this season. He is 4-2 with a 4.93 ERA in seven games (six starts) for Omaha this year.

RHP Yohan Pino was recalled from Triple-A Omaha, where he was 4-2 with a 4.93 ERA. He will start Friday in the place of RHP Yordano Ventura, who went on the disabled list with ulnar nerve inflammation. In six relief appearances earlier this season with the Royals, Pino was 0-1 with a 0.64 ERA.

RHP Yordano Ventura was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to ulnar nerve inflammation. Ventura lasted just three innings in his previous start because of numbness in his pitching hand. His next start was first pushed back two days before he finally landed on the DL.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie held the Brewers to two runs and seven hits over six innings, walking none and striking out four. He was pulled for only 67 pitches. “It was good enough to win,” Guthrie said. “I felt like I threw more pitches than I did.”

CF Lorenzo Cain singled in the fifth to extend his hitting streak to nine games. The former Brewer went 6-for-15 with four extra-base hits, including two home runs, and six RBIs in the four games against Milwaukee.

RHP Kris Medlen, who missed all of last season after having elbow surgery in March 2014, is scheduled to start Friday for Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Medlen won 25 games for the Braves in 2012-13. He could be set to join the Royals rotation around the All-Star break with no setbacks.