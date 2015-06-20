FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
June 21, 2015 / 2:57 AM / 2 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Yohan Pino made his first start Friday since Aug. 23 while with the Twins. It was not pretty as he surrendered seven runs on 11 hits and a walk in 5 1/3 innings.

LF Alex Gordon was hit by a pitch in the second inning. He tops the AL by being hit by 11 pitches. Gordon singled in the seventh to extend his streak to 10 games. His previous 10-game streak was May 12-22, 2013.

1B Eric Hosmer homered in the eighth inning. It was his first home run since May 12 at Texas. “When you’re playing here and in the (AL Central) Division, these stadiums are big,” Hosmer said. “You can’t think about stuff like that (homers) or you’ll get yourself in a bigger hole. Basically, I‘m just continuing to try and go the other way. When I get good counts, I’ll take my chances. It was a good swing tonight and felt really good.”

RHP Kris Medlen made his initial minor league rehab start Friday for Double-A Northwest Arkansas, throwing four innings at Springfield (Mo.). He permitted three runs, two unearned, on four hits, including a home run. He struck out five, walked none and hit two batters. Medlen, who sat out last season after having Tommy John surgery, threw 60 pitches, 39 for strikes, while facing 18 batters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

