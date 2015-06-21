RHP Yohan Pino, who had been solid in six relief appearances, was roughed up in his first start Friday. The Red Sox batted around in a five-run second inning and Pino was pulled after 5 1/3 innings, giving up six runs and 11 hits. On Saturday, the Royals optioned Pino to Triple-A Omaha.

LHP Danny Duffy will come off the disabled list Wednesday and start at Seattle. He made two minor league rehab starts with Triple-A Omaha. “We wanted to give him one more start, but he’s up to 85 pitches and can probably go 90, and throwing the ball good,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “With the (rotation) opening, we feel that’s our best option. I didn’t want to bring him back before he was able to throw 100 pitches. He’s going to be at 90, which is close enough for me.” Duffy threw 65 pitches on Wednesday in a rehab start against Iowa but made it through just 3 2/3 innings before reaching his pitch limit. Duffy went on the disabled list May 25, retroactive to May 17, with biceps tendinitis.

C Salvador Perez, who homered in the second inning on Saturday for his fifth home run in 12 games, will likely get the day off Sunday, manager Ned Yost said. Perez has started 60 of the Royals’ 65 games behind the plate.

RHP Aaron Brooks was recalled Saturday from Triple-A Omaha, where he was 4-3 with a 3.42 ERA in 12 outings, 11 of them starts. He struck out 71 in 71 innings. This is Brooks’ third call-up this season, but he pitched only one inning in his first two stints. Manager Ned Yost said Brooks would be used in long relief. Brooks will probably return to the Storm Chasers on Wednesday when LHP Danny Duffy is scheduled to come off the disabled list.

DH Kendrys Morales homered on his 32nd birthday, a two-run shot in the fifth inning on Saturday to break a 4-4 tie with the Red Sox. It was his third career home run on his birthday.