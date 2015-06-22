FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 23, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Salvador Perez was not in the Royals lineup after starting 60 of the first 65 games. Manager Ned Yost said he was giving Perez a day of rest. C Drew Butera made his fifth start, singled and scored.

RHP Aaron Brooks was optioned to Triple-A Omaha. He had been recalled Saturday from Triple-A Omaha, where he was 4-3 with a 3.42 ERA in 12 outings, 11 of them starts.

RHP Joe Blanton is 5-2 with a 3.60 ERA at Safeco Field. This will be his 19th start against the Mariners, the most against any opponent. He is 8-7 with a 3.69 ERA vs. Seattle.

2B Omar Infante singled in the ninth to extend his hitting streak to seven games. He is batting .407 (11-for-27) in the streak to raise his average to .229.

3B Mike Moustakas, who hit .313 with two doubles and five RBIs in the first four games of the homestand, was given the day off. INF Christian Colon made his sixth start at third base.

