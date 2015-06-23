FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
June 24, 2015 / 5:01 AM / 2 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Michael Mariot was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Monday, filling the roster vacancy created when RHP Aaron Brooks was sent down after Sunday’s game. He was 1-1 with five saves and a 3.18 ERA in 22 relief appearances for Omaha this season. Last year, Mariot appeared in 17 games for Kansas City, going 1-0 with a 6.48 ERA.

RHP Joe Blanton turned in another surprisingly strong outing Monday, when he made his second start of the season and allowed just two hits and one run over six innings. In two starts this season, Blanton has held opponents to seven hits and two runs. His only real mistake Monday came when he served up a solo home run to Seattle 2B Robinson Cano in the first inning. Blanton retired the next 16 batters before CF Austin Jackson led off the seventh with a double. Blanton came out after that pitch, having thrown 80 for the game.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie had an eye-popping line in his May 25 start at New York (1 IP, 9 H, 11 ER, 4 HR) but has rebounded to have a pretty good June. Guthrie is 1-1 with a 3.13 ERA this month heading into his scheduled Tuesday start at Seattle.

2B Omar Infante was 0-for-11 in his career against Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez before getting an RBI single off him in the first inning Monday. Infante extended his hitting streak to eight games.

3B Mike Moustakas went 2-for-4 with an RBI double Monday night. He has hit in seven consecutive games and has a .362 batting average (21-for-58) over his past 15 games.

SS Alcides Escobar had hits in three consecutive at-bats Monday, finishing it off with an RBI single that gave the Royals a 4-1 lead in the seventh. Escobar went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run. Over the past six games, he is hitting .478 (11-for-23) with two doubles, seven RBIs and five runs.

