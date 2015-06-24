LHP Danny Duffy is scheduled to make his first major-league start since May 16 on Wednesday night. He went on the disabled list on May 25 with tendonitis in his left biceps, and his only action since then came in a pair of rehab starts at Triple-A Omaha. Before landing on the DL, Duffy had lost all three of his May starts, posting a 13.03 ERA.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie had another rough outing, thanks in part to Seattle LF Dustin Ackley. Among Ackley’s three hits off Guthrie was a fifth-inning home run, making Ackley 9-for-13 with four doubles and three homers off the Kansas City starter in his career. Guthrie gave up nine runs and six hits over five innings Tuesday. “I thought he pitched better than his line,” manager Ned Yost said.

2B Omar Infante saw his eight-game hitting streak come to an end with an 0-for-3 performance at Seattle on Tuesday. He was 12-for-31 during the streak.

DH Kendrys Morales had one of the Royals’ four hits Tuesday night with a ninth-inning single. He has now hit safely in seven consecutive games.

3B Mike Moustakas extended his hitting streak to eight games with a first-inning single Tuesday night. Moustakas went 1-for-4 and is now hitting .387 (12-for-31) during the streak

SS Alcides Escobar, who had three hits in Monday’s win over Seattle, picked up right where he left off with a leadoff single Tuesday. It marked the fourth consecutive at-bat with a hit for Escobar, who ended up going 1-for-4 in Tuesday’s 7-0 loss.