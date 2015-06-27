RHP Yordano Ventura (irritation of right ulnar nerve) made a rehab start Friday night for Triple-A Omaha, pitching four innings against Round Rock. He gave up three runs and three hits, struck out five and walked three. He threw 70 pitches, 42 for strikes.

DH Kendrys Morales hit his ninth home run of the season Friday night, a solo shot in the second inning of a 5-2 victory against Oakland. Morales went 1-for-3 and extended his hitting streak to nine games.

RHP Edinson Volquez (8-4) allowed one run on three hits over seven innings in a 5-2 victory against Oakland at the O.co Coliseum in his 200th career start He walked one and had three strikeouts, including the 1,000th of his career in the sixth inning when he fanned A’s 3B Brett Lawrie. Volquez, who spent the previous seven seasons in the National League, faced the A’s for the first time since Sept. 7, 2007, when he pitched six shutout innings for the Texas Rangers in a 5-3 victory. Volquez is 4-0 with a 2.96 ERA over his past four starts.

LF Alex Gordon went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Friday night in a 5-2 victory against the Oakland A’ in the opener of a three-game series at the O.co Coliseum. Gordon crushed his ninth home run of the season to right-center field in the sixth inning off A’s RHP Jess Hahn. Gordon, who had a season high for hits, is batting . 383 over his past 16 games.

3B Mike Moustakas went 1-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to 10 games Friday night in a 5-2 victory against Oakland. He’s batting .375 (15-for-40) during his streak.

CF Lorenzo Cain returned to the starting lineup Friday night against Oakland after missing the series-finale against Seattle on Wednesday with a mild hamstring injury. The Royals had a day off Thursday. “He’s good. Good to go,” Royals manager Ned Yost said before the game. “It was more precautionary than anything. He could have played the other day in Seattle, but with the off day coming up I wanted to give him two days with the benefit of only missing one.” Cain went 1-for-4 and scored a run in the Royals 5-2 win.