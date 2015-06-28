RHP Greg Holland recorded his 16th save of the season, pitching a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts in a 3-2 victory against Oakland. Holland is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 20 innings. Holland has only one blown save this year.

RHP Yordano Ventura (irritation of right ulnar nerve) will make a second rehab start July 1 for Triple-A Omaha. He threw four innings for Omaha on Friday. “Good stuff and got through it OK,” manager Ned Yost said. “Fastball at 97 mph, good curveball, good change.” Ventura went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He’s 3-6 with a 4.68 ERA.

RHP Chris Young (7-3) gave up two runs (one earned) and four hits over six innings Saturday in a 3-2 victory against Oakland. He struck out four and walked one. Young came into the game off his worst start of the season against the Boston Red Sox. He allowed seven runs on seven hits, all for extra bases and three of them home runs, and lasted only 4 2/3 innings in a 13-2 rout. “It’s not my first rodeo,” said Young, who made his 198th major-league start Saturday. “I’ve done it before. I’ve had bad games and hopefully I’ll have some more bad games over the course of my career. If you pitch long enough, you’re going to go through those times. It’s just about believing in yourself, focusing on what you can control, going out, executing a game plan. And that’s what we did today.”

DH Kendrys Morales went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and extended his hitting streak to 10 games in a 3-2 victory against Oakland. He’s batting .378 (14-for-37) over that span and has raised his average to .292. He leads the Royals with 48 RBIs.

LHP Jason Vargas (left flexor strain) threw a bullpen session Saturday. He’ll throw another one Monday and is on target for a simulated game Thursday. “He felt really good,” manager Ned Yost said. “(Pitching coach) Dave (Elland) was happy with him. He was turning the ball loose.” He has been on the disabled list retroactive to June 9. Vargas is 5-2 with 4.10 ERA.