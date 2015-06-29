OF Jarrod Dyson started in center field for the eighth time this season Sunday and went 2-for-4 in the Royals’ 5-3 victory against Oakland. Dyson, who replaced injured CF Lorenzo Cain (sore hamstring) in the lineup, is batting .480 (12-for-25) with three doubles and a triple in his past 12 games, including five starts. Dyson likely will get another start Monday when the Royals open a three-game series at Houston, with Cain starting at designated hitter.

C Salvador Perez had his 500th career hit Sunday, a two-run homer in a 5-3 victory against Oakland. Perez went 1-for-4, drove in three runs and scored twice. Perez, 25, homered off A’s RHP Edward Mujica in the eighth inning, extending Kansas City’s lead to 5-2.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie (6-5) allowed two runs on seven hits, walked one and struck out a season-high seven in six innings Sunday during a 5-3 victory at Oakland. He struck out the side in the second and sixth innings. In the second inning, he recorded his 1,000th career strikeout, fanning A’s 1B Ike Davis. “It’s 1,000 more than I probably ever thought I’d have 10 years ago,” Guthrie said. “It’s a great accomplishment to be able to get there and have the endurance to get to that number.”

DH/1B Kendrys Morales went 1-for-5 and extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a sixth-inning single Sunday in a 5-3 victory against Oakland. Morales is batting .357 (15-for-42) during his streak.

SS Alcides Escobar (right index finger split nail bed) was injured while fielding a ground ball in the seventh inning Sunday. He came out of the game after the top of the eighth. “He’s fine,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “The ball jumped up and hit him in the finger. It kind of peeled back his nail a little bit. It was just a little sore. He’s day-to-day. If I had to guess, I’d think he’d probably be OK tomorrow.”

1B Eric Hosmer sustained a mild sprain of his left ring finger while stealing second base Saturday in the sixth inning against Oakland on the back end of a double steal. He was in the lineup Sunday against the A‘s, but the Royals made a late change, moving Hosmer to designated hitter and Kendrys Morales from DH to first base. Hosmer started at DH for the first time this season, which allowed him to avoid throwing while keeping his bat in the order at cleanup. However, he came out of Sunday’s game in the top of the eighth for a pinch hitter. “It just got sorer and sorer as the game went on,” Royals manager Ned Yost said, “so he’s a day-to-day thing. We’re just going to have to look at it and see what happens.”

CF Lorenzo Cain was out of the starting lineup Sunday against Oakland after tweaking his left hamstring Saturday in the sixth inning while stealing third base in a double-steal. “It’s nothing serious,” Royals manager Ned Yost said before the Royals’ 5-3 victory Sunday. “He finished the game and could play today, but we’re trying to make sure we don’t get that fatigued to the point where it gets more serious.” Cain pinch-hit in the eighth inning and grounded a single to center, then scored on C Salvador Perez’ two-run homer. Yost said that Cain likely will start at designated hitter Monday when the Royals open a three-game series at Houston. He is less concerned about Cain running the bases than chasing fly balls in the outfield.