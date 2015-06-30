C Salvador Perez clubbed his team-high 13th home run leading off the seventh inning. Perez homered for a second consecutive game after his two-run shot on Sunday resulted in his 500th career hit. It marked just the sixth time in his career that Perez has homered in consecutive games. He is 5-for-27 on the Royals’ road trip with four extra-base hits.

RHP Joe Blanton suffered his first loss with the Royals, allowing five runs on five hits with four walks over 2 2/3 innings. Blanton had been a pleasant surprise in his first two starts, surrendering just two earned runs total over 11 innings while defeating the Brewers and Mariners. Walks were his bugaboo against the Astros, with Blanton matching his season total of three walks in succession in the second inning.

SS Alcides Escobar was a late scratch from the starting lineup. Escobar suffered a fingernail injury Sunday against the Athletics when a ground ball bounced and split the nail bed of his right index finger. Christian Colon replaced Escobar defensively while CF Jarrod Dyson moved from No. 9 to the leadoff spot in the batting order.

1B Eric Hosmer is likely to miss the Astros series after suffering a sprained left ring finger while sliding on Saturday. Hosmer went 0-for-3 on Sunday against the Athletics before departing after having difficulty throwing the ball and swinging a bat.

LF Lorenzo Cain (sore left hamstring) was hurt June 27 but remained in the game. He was out of the starting lineup June 28 but pinch-hit. He started at designated hitter June 29.