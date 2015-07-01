OF Jarrod Dyson sat out Tuesday night as he continues to manage a sore left groin suffered last week in Seattle. The injury is considered minor, however, and Dyson should return to the lineup on Wednesday.

LHP Danny Duffy took his fourth loss of the season despite recording his longest outing since April 30, when he worked seven innings against the Tigers. His six strikeouts also matched his performance against Detroit. Duffy allowed four runs on six hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings.

1B Kendrys Morales finished 1-for-4 and recorded his 20th double on the season in the first inning. He entered play tied for sixth in the American League in doubles and his total (in 267 at-bats) ties that from 2014, when he hit 20 doubles in 367 at-bats. Since June 17, Morales is batting .327 (16-for-49) with six doubles and six RBIs.

With 1B Eric Hosmer sidelined for a third consecutive game with a finger injury, K.C. manager Ned Yost utilized Lorenzo Cain at DH.

CF Lorenzo Cain went 3-for-4 and doubled twice for his first multi-double game since Sept. 25, 2014 against the White Sox. The three-hit game was his seventh of the season, and Cain is batting .388 (19-for-49) with eight doubles and seven RBIs in his career against the Astros.