RF Alex Rios finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored and notched his seventh multi-hit game on the season. Rios is now batting .308 (16-for-52) over his last 14 games at Minute Maid Park dating to 2013.

1B Kendrys Morales recorded his 10th home run of the season, a two-run shot in the first inning of Astros RHP Vince Velasquez. Morales struck his blow with two outs, and now has 36 two-out hits, which ranks second in the American League. Morales is batting .359 (37-for-103) with two outs this season.

LHP Jason Vargas will throw a simulated game on Thursday, tossing between 30 and 40 pitches as he works his way back from a left flexor strain that landed him on the 15-day disabled list on June 12 (retroactive to June 9). Vargas will attempt to ramp up his pitch count to at least 85 pitches before being activated, a stretch that will include at least two more rehab outings.

DH Lorenzo Cain tripled in the first inning and later scored on a home run by 1B Kendrys Morales/ Cain has four triples this season, which is tied for fourth in the American League. His four triples matched his career high set last season.