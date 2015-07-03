RHP Yordano Ventura, who is on the disabled list with ulnar neuritis, threw 84 pitches, 46 for strikes, in 5 1/3 innings in a rehab start and loss Wednesday for Triple-A Omaha against New Orleans. He allowed one run on three hits, while walking three and striking out four. He will likely need another rehab start before returning to the Kansas City rotation. “He was good,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “His fastball was between 97 and 100 (mile per hour), good curveball, threw some good changeups. He still experienced just a little bit of sensation in his thumb, but it went away real quick. So that’s a good sign. He’ll throw a side with Dave (Eiland) and then we’ll determine if we want to send him out for another rehab start or not.”

RHP Jeremy Guthrie is coming off a victory at Seattle, holding the Mariners to two runs and seven hits, while striking out a season high season. He is 9-4 with a 3.47 ERA in 17 games, including 15 starts, against the Twins. He lost April 22 to the Twins, yielding three runs over five innings.

RHP Chris Young allowed six hits, including two doubles and a triple, walked one and threw three wild pitches, but held the Twins to one run in 5 1/3 innings and wound up taking the loss. This is the fifth time in his career Young has lost a start when allowing one earned run.

3B Mike Moustakas beat the Twins shift with a bunt single down the third base line in the first inning. That snapped an 0-for-14 stretch.

1B Eric Hosmer, who sat out the three-game series at Houston with a right ring finger sprain, returned to the lineup. “I wouldn’t say it’s 100 percent, but it’s definitely feeling a lot better,” Hosmer said. “It’s feeling better and better every day. It’s tough when you want to be out there playing and you have to sit and watch from the dugout.” Hosmer tested his finger with some swings against LHP Jason Vargas in a simulated game. “It’s good to have that big bat back in the lineup,” Yost said. Hosmer went 1-for-3 with a bunt single, a walk and a strikeout.